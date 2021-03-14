1 min read.Updated: 14 Mar 2021, 05:01 PM ISTBloomberg
The strategy is to use as many recyclable raw materials in a car’s design as possible
BMW AG will unveil plans this week for all new vehicles to be made of reusable parts as of 2025, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported.
Chief executive officer Oliver Zipse will announce the transformation on Wednesday at a press conference, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the plans. A BMW spokesman declined to comment to Bloomberg.