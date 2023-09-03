BMW plans to take on Tesla with ‘Neue Klasse’4 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST
BMW is turning to its 'Neue Klasse' brand once again, this time as an electric vehicle (EV), as it seeks to catch up with Tesla. The Neue Klasse vehicles will be powered by cylindrical batteries and are targeting a 50% reduction in battery pack costs and 25% more range per kilowatt-hour.
BMW is once again turning to the "Neue Klasse" brand - this time as an electric vehicle - as the German automaker seeks to replicate past successes to catch up with trailblazer Tesla.
