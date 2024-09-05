BMW, Toyota aim to make hydrogen-powered EVs mainstream with partnership
SummaryBMW said it would release hydrogen-powered versions of one of its existing model lines in 2028 as part of its strategy—which Toyota shares—to broaden its reach with various fuel types.
BMW and Toyota will partner to develop hydrogen-fueled electric cars in a push to turn a nascent market into a mass market.
