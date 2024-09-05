BMW, Toyota aim to make hydrogen-powered EVs mainstream with partnership

BMW and Toyota will partner to develop hydrogen-fueled electric cars in a push to turn a nascent market into a mass market.

The German carmaker said Thursday that it will release hydrogen-powered versions of one of its existing model lines in 2028 as part of its strategy—which Toyota shares—to broaden its reach with various fuel types. BMW and Toyota’s hydrogen cars will use powertrains, which contain the engine and transmission, developed in tandem by the companies, according to a joint statement.

Hydrogen-powered cars, known in the industry as fuel-cell electric vehicles, or FCEVs, run on electricity generated from hydrogen when it mixes with oxygen inside a fuel cell. Traditional electric vehicles rely on electricity stored in a battery.

“It is basically electric driving," Michael Rath, BMW’s vice president of hydrogen vehicles, told reporters.

With its hydrogen push, BMW is targeting consumers who want cleaner vehicles but don’t have EV chargers at home, or who must drive a lot and cannot rely on charging networks, Rath said. Fueling them is faster than charging traditional EVs, and is more akin to filling up a tank at a gas station, he said. He added that they also have greater towing capability and are less affected by temperature.

BMW stressed that it doesn’t view hydrogen cars as a replacement for battery-powered cars, which consumers have cooled on after a burst in demand last year. The company sees hydrogen as a second option.

“We don’t see battery-electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles as competitors. Rather, we think they complement each other," Rath said.

Infrastructure for hydrogen cars is far sparser than charging stations for electric vehicles and, of course, gas stations. The European Union mandated hydrogen refueling stations across Europe in its Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation. And BMW is in talks with energy suppliers, both on the fueling and production side, Rath said. Both companies said they will play a role in expanding infrastructure and are invested in the growth of the hydrogen economy.

Safety concerns present another barrier for vehicles powered by hydrogen, which is highly flammable. According to Rath, BMW has run crash tests that prove its cars are safe. BMW’s iX5 hydrogen concept vehicle has been tested on the road since last year.

BMW didn’t provide targets for sales volumes or production. BMW and Toyota won’t rule out selling the tech that they develop to third parties, Rath said.

The partnership will extend to commercial vehicles as well.

