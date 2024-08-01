BMW’s key automotive unit held back by China struggles
SummaryBMW’s auto unit reported slightly lower-than-forecast profitability in the second quarter as revenue was weighed by heightened competition and weaker consumer sentiment in China.
BMW’s key automotive unit reported slightly lower-than-forecast profitability in the second quarter as revenue was weighed by heightened competition and weaker consumer sentiment in China.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more