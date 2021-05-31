MUMBAI: BNP Paribas on Monday said that Aymar de Liedekerke Beaufort has been appointed the head of territory for India and will also retain his role as the head of corporate and institutional banking (CIB) with effect from 1 September.

A 30-year veteran of BNP Paribas, he has served as chief executive of BNP Paribas India branches and led CIB in India since December 2019, the statement said. His previous positions at BNP Paribas include head of territory for Vietnam, head of country for Czech Republic and Slovakia, head of country for Hungary and Southeastern Europe, deputy head of corporate and transaction banking Europe, and head of corporate coverage and transaction banking in Germany.

“In his expanded role, Aymar will drive group strategy within our important India operation and enhance our ability to help clients tap the full range of BNP Paribas solutions across our global network," said Paul Yang, BNP Paribas Asia-Pacific chief executive officer.

