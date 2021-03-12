BNP Paribas Cardif sells 5% stake in SBI Life Insurance worth 4,557 crore

BNP Paribas Cardif sold 50 million shares of Bharti Airtel at an average price of ₹911.28 per share, as per bulk deals data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: French insurer BNP Paribas Cardif on Friday sold 50 million shares or 5% of the equity in SBI Life Insurance for ₹4557 crore, through an open market transaction.

Mumbai: French insurer BNP Paribas Cardif on Friday sold 50 million shares or 5% of the equity in SBI Life Insurance for ₹4557 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, BNP Paribas Cardiff held 52 million shares in SBI Life equivalent to 5.20% in the company and SBI 55.50%.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Government of Singapore bought 0.90% and 1.68% stake in the life insurer for ₹821 crore and ₹1533 crore respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In June 2019, BNP Paribas Cardiff had sold a 2.5% stake in SBI Life Insurance for about ₹1,625 crore, whereas in March 2019, it had offloaded a 5% stake for ₹2,889 crore and another 9.2% stake for ₹4,751 crore.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, SBI Life reported a 40.2 per cent drop in net profit to ₹232.85 crore against ₹390 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company lost 2.78% to close at ₹913.90 on Friday on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex declined 0.95% to close at 50792.08 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}