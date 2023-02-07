BNP Paribas posts record profit of 10.2 bn euros
Riding the swell in interest rates to higher earnings, the largest EU bank, BNP Paribas posted a record profit of 10.2 billion euros
French bank BNP Paribas posted Tuesday a record profit of 10.2 billion euros, the latest in a series of European banks to ride the swell in interest rates to higher earnings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×