BNP Paribas posts record profit of 10.2 bn euros
Riding the swell in interest rates to higher earnings, the largest EU bank, BNP Paribas posted a record profit of 10.2 billion euros
French bank BNP Paribas posted Tuesday a record profit of 10.2 billion euros, the latest in a series of European banks to ride the swell in interest rates to higher earnings.
Equivalent to $10.9 billion, profits at the largest EU bank nearly matched the $11 billion in 2022 profits posted by the world's top bank, JPMorgan Chase, which has five times the market capitalisation.
Net banking income -- what a bank earns from interest on loans minus interest paid depositors -- rose nine percent to 50.4 billion euros.
Operating costs rose by a more modest 8.3 percent, to 33.7 billion euros
Chief executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said BNP Paribas "has revised its objectives upward in all three pillars of its Growth, Technology and Sustainability 2025 plan" following the strong performance.
Also Read: Asia stocks steady, dollar strong as markets reassess rates outlook
The bank now targets average annual growth in net profit of more than nine percent through 2025.
Including share buybacks, BNP Paribas aims to increase payments to shareholders by an average of 12 percent per year over that period.
It proposed a dividend of 3.90 euros per share, up from 3.67 for 2021, and five billion in share buybacks this year.
BNP Paribas shares were up 0.6 percent in morning trading in Paris.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.