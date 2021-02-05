BNP Paribas revamps top management ahead of new strategy

BNP Paribas is overhauling top management as it starts preparing for a new strategic plan for the 2022-2025 period.

Long-standing Chief Operating Officer Philippe Bordenave and head of international services Jacques d’Estais are stepping down, confirming a Bloomberg News report last week. Bordenave will become senior executive advisor to general management and to the chair of the board, while d’Estais is set to leave at the end of the year.

Bordenave is being replaced by head of domestic markets Thierry Laborde and head of corporate and institutional banking Yann Gerardin, who will take over the role in a co-COO structure. Laborde will take over d’Estais responsibilities with Renaud Dumora and head the bank’s retail banking operations.

“As chief operating officer, Philippe Bordenave has played a preeminent role in the history of our Group and in its ability to perform at a high level," Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement.

The lender aims to accelerate the development of its investment bank and boost its digital offering in Europe under the new 2022-2025 plan.

BNP Paribas reported weaker-than-expected debt-trading revenue in the fourth quarter and warned the client activity that helped drive earnings last year is unlikely to persist. The shares fluctuated between gains and losses in early Paris trading.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

