BNPL platform Simpl rolls out pay-in-3 instalments feature

BNPL platform Simpl rolls out pay-in-3 instalments feature1 min read . 12:09 PM IST
- With Pay-in-3, eligible users can repay their credit purchases with select merchants in three equated instalments at no extra charges
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform Simpl on Thursday announced the launch of Pay-in-3 option to allow consumers to split their bills in three instalments.
So far, Simpl had a billing cycle of 15 days on accrued bills. With Pay-in-3, eligible users can repay their credit purchases with select merchants in three equated instalments at no extra charges. Defaulting on BNPL payments within the interest-free window will attract a penalty of ₹100-600 and some platforms may even charge an interest on the remaining balance.
This payment facility can be availed by consumers instantly, depending on the merchant they’re transacting with. “Immediate benefits to buyers include an interest-free credit period on their D2C purchases, with a well-balanced repayment option. D2C retailers that offer Pay-in-3 can benefit from better ties with their trusted customers and strengthen loyalty," the company said in its statement.
"We believe this option will help strengthen the trust factor between merchants and their end customers, enabled by intelligent machine learning decisioning at the backend," said Nitya Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Simpl.
This facility is made available with several merchants, including Healthkart, Beast Nutrition, Villain, Paaduks, Pawfectlymade, Urbancart, Crossbeats, Flatheads, Athletive, Auravedic, Superkicks, Tupperware, Bums on the Saddle, Bluetokai Coffee, Headphone Zone and Zlade.
