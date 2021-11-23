‘BNPL saw major customer growth in Diwali’

However a significant share of our customers do use a credit card. For card users, once you set up a BNPL facility with us, it can be a one click check out. You don't have to enter your card number. Cards also have a higher failure rate than BNPL, for instance because you have exceeded your limit. In BNPL, you only see the option if you have an available limit because we have deep integration with merchants. In the last two years, cards have actually dropped as a share of online payment volumes and what has taken up the slack is digital payment modes like UPI. BNPL is like a lending successor to UPI. It is mobile first and doesn’t need you to have a piece of plastic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}