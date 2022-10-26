Board diversity at S&P 500 companies: An industry deep dive
- Although disclosure of diversity data is increasing among S&P 500 companies, representation of diverse groups isn’t rising at the same pace.
Diversity and Inclusion
A surge in the number of S&P 500 companies disclosing ethnic and racial representation on their boards of directors in 2021 didn’t translate into a significant change in actual representation for any of the index’s 11 sectors, according to data compiled by The Wall Street Journal’s ESG research team.
The number of companies disclosing the racial and ethnic representation of their boards jumped to 207 last year from 113 in 2020, while the average number of non-white board members among those companies edged slightly higher to 2.4 from 2.3 the year before. The extractives sector had the highest percentage of companies providing at least some disclosure, at 68%, and the technology-and-communications sector had the most total companies providing at least some information, at 41.
Similarly, an increase in the proportion of women in S&P boardrooms to 30.6% last year from 27% the year prior only nudged up the average number of female directors to 3.4 from 3. The services sector had the highest representation of female directors at 34.8% at the end of 2021, followed by the consumer-goods sector with 33% and the financial sector at 31.9%. The sectors showing the biggest percentage increases in women on the board include renewable resources and alternative energy, consumer goods, healthcare, infrastructure, and resource transformation.
Following up on previous research carried out at the end of 2020, The Wall Street Journal’s ESG research team analyzed the racial and ethnic breakdown of S&P 500 company boards based on data disclosed in corporate social responsibility, diversity & inclusion and sustainability reports, proxy statements and company websites as of December 2021. All other data is sourced from FactSet, which is updated daily from company filings, press releases and company websites. The sector breakdown used in this analysis is defined by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.
The share of companies providing full disclosure on race and ethnicity on their boards more than doubled to 13.5% in 2021 from 6% in 2020. Full disclosure is defined as providing the exact number of board members of each race and ethnicity using the categories defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, which include White, Black or African-American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander. Of those companies that made full disclosure, 18.7% belong to the consumer-goods sector, 17.8% to the financial sector, and 17.8% to the services sector. The sectors providing the least amount of disclosure were renewable resources and alternative energy, healthcare, technology and communications, and food and beverage.
With regard to chairmanship, the share of seats occupied by women increased to 6% in 2021, up from 4% in 2020. A breakdown shows that the three sectors with the highest female representation at the chairperson level were consumer goods, with 16.3% of chairwomen, followed by food and beverage, with 10.3%. The renewable-resources and alternative-energy sector, and the extractives and mineral-processing sector had no chairwomen, data showed.
Other Board Characteristics
Other corporate-governance considerations include whether a company’s chief executive officer is also its chairman. Combining the roles of chief executive and chairman of the board is seen by some investors, proxy advisory firms, regulators and academics as a conflict of interest because the CEO’s interests could potentially influence the board, whose job it is to objectively monitor and oversee a company’s governance and management in the best interest of shareholders. Others argue that the dual role is positive and needed in some companies, particularly when the chief executive’s personal vision is key to the company’s long-term strategy and success.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, 208 companies in the S&P 500 had dual CEO-chairman roles, including household names such as American Express, BlackRock, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, FedEx, Kroger, Netflix, Visa and Verizon Communications. The financial sector had the most dual CEO-chairman roles, followed by the resource-transformation, technology-and-communications and healthcare sectors. The combination of CEO and chairman roles was least common among companies in the extractives and minerals-processing, services, and transportation sectors.
One way companies seek to balance the influence of CEOs and CEO-chairmen with the needs of shareholders is by appointing independent directors. About 82% of directors in the S&P 500 were independent as of Dec. 31, 2021, a slight drop from 83% in 2020. A closer look shows that companies in the extractives and minerals-processing, resource-transformation, and infrastructure sectors had the highest share of independent directors.
Key Takeaways
The average board composition and disclosure levels of S&P 500 companies listed on the Nasdaq versus the New York Stock Exchange are very similar, except with regard to disclosure on ethnicity and race. On the Nasdaq, 54.5% of S&P companies don’t make any disclosure at all on ethnicity, versus 40.5% of S&P companies on the NYSE.
The Nasdaq is likely to catch up over the coming years after the exchange introduced new requirements last year for companies listed on their U.S. exchange to disclose “board-level diversity statistics using a standardized template; and have or explain why they don’t have at least two diverse directors."
The new rules give some flexibility to small companies and foreign issuers, such as allowing the diversity objective to be met by including two female directors or even one, depending on the size of their boards, and giving them a period of up to five years to comply with the broader requirements.
In other areas, the S&P companies listed on the Nasdaq and NYSE are very similar. The average female representation on boards is 30.7% for S&P companies on the Nasdaq and 31.3% for those on the NYSE. At the chairman level, female representation is slightly higher for S&P companies on the NYSE, at 7%, compared with 5% for those on the Nasdaq.
The average S&P 500 company on the NYSE has 84% independent directors, while the average on the Nasdaq is 79%. The average board size for S&P companies on both the NYSE and Nasdaq is 11.
