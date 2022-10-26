Board diversity at S&P 500 companies: An industry deep dive

The share of companies providing full disclosure on race and ethnicity on their boards more than doubled to 13.5% in 2021 from 6% in 2020. Full disclosure is defined as providing the exact number of board members of each race and ethnicity using the categories defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, which include White, Black or African-American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander. Of those companies that made full disclosure, 18.7% belong to the consumer-goods sector, 17.8% to the financial sector, and 17.8% to the services sector. The sectors providing the least amount of disclosure were renewable resources and alternative energy, healthcare, technology and communications, and food and beverage.