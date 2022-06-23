Boards get a splash of youth, diversity3 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 11:50 PM IST
- Trend driven by startup boom may continue to strengthen
- Tamil Nadu tops the charts with close to 36% share of new women directors registered in 2021-22
Indian boardrooms are getting younger and adding more women, suggests new data from the ministry of corporate affairs. Nearly a third of new directors registered in FY22 were 30 years old or younger, while 44% were in the age group of 31-45 years.