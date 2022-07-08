boAt announces video podcast with IVM Podcasts

The video version of the show will be available on boAt Lifestyle’s YouTube channel and the audio version will stream on podcast platforms like the IVM Podcasts app, Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Consumer electronics brand boAt has announced a seven-episode video podcast series – Do What Floats Your boAt in partnership with podcast network IVM Podcasts. The video version of the show will be available on boAt Lifestyle’s YouTube channel and the audio version will stream on podcast platforms like the IVM Podcasts app, Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts and so on.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Consumer electronics brand boAt has announced a seven-episode video podcast series – Do What Floats Your boAt in partnership with podcast network IVM Podcasts. The video version of the show will be available on boAt Lifestyle’s YouTube channel and the audio version will stream on podcast platforms like the IVM Podcasts app, Spotify, Apple, Google podcasts and so on.
The podcast that will be centered on conversations with personalities who have pursued their passion despite obstacles, will be hosted by Danish Sait, and the guest line-up includes actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, digital creator Ruhee Dosani, music composer and producer Mayur Jumani, among others.
The podcast that will be centered on conversations with personalities who have pursued their passion despite obstacles, will be hosted by Danish Sait, and the guest line-up includes actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari, digital creator Ruhee Dosani, music composer and producer Mayur Jumani, among others.
“boAt as a brand has always moved ahead with the motto to chase dreams and follow the heart no matter what. I believe this podcast series is an opportunity to bring success stories in the limelight and inspire other individuals to achieve their motto," Aman Gupta, co-founder, and chief marketing officer of boAt said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi and Kavita Rajwade, co-founder, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi said the company wanted to shine a spotlight on those fearless go-getters who do not conform to norms.
According to findings from the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020, a report by multinational professional services network of firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, OTT video, along with Internet advertising, video games and e-sports and music, radio and podcasts are the top four segments expected to see revenue growth in the country over the next four years.
Fuelled by the uptake of music streaming brands and people turning to motivational, spiritual, fun and fitness content during the lockdown, India has emerged as the third-largest podcast listening market in the world after China and the US, with 57.6 million monthly listeners, the report said.