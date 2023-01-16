Boat eyes global markets, scale local production5 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 08:53 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The world’s No. 2 hearables and wearables maker Boat is looking to foray into international markets, including the Middle East and South East Asia, in 2023, after emerging as the leader in the domestic market in 2022. Sameer Mehta, co-founder and chief product officer of Imagine Marketing Ltd, the parent, said in an interview that its proposed IPO is not off the table, and may be revived once the firm doubles its manufacturing capacity to 20-25 million units by FY24 through partnerships, and by establishing its own plant in India. Mehta said production-linked incentives and exemption of import duties on components for local assembly could boost the hearables and wearables sector further. However, the onus is on companies to be successful and they should not rely only on government support, he said. Edited excerpts: