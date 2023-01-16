Boat eyes global markets, scale local production

India has essentially been a software country. It feels really good to get an Indian company to be the second largest global hardware manufacturer in terms of volumes after Apple, which is the largest with 29% global market share. We’re at 10.3%. Now, we have incredible partnerships coming in from all across the world because they want to partner with us and it is a great sense of pride, to put India on the world map. To beat Apple, going international is a very important decision for us. We are trying it out with countries that have similar behaviour trends to Indian audiences. We started small with Nepal and Bangladesh. We are looking at getting to Dubai, the UAE, Southeast Asia, Indonesia and are experimenting with these markets, to understand what is the right strategy to win and create that playbook.

