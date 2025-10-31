New Delhi: Five years ago, during the covid-19 pandemic, a crop of homegrown electronics brands flooded the market with near-identical smartwatches and wireless earbuds, leading to a race to the bottom as they vied to offer the cheapest versions of these commoditised products.

Gurugram-headquartered Imagine Marketing launched the brand boAt in 2016, and soon became the market leader in inexpensive smartwatches and earbuds. Nine years since inception, the company is now trying to turn itself around, setting its sights on premium devices as it attempts a ₹1,500-crore initial public offering (IPO).

But the plan to sell more premium products may prove a stiff challenge for boAt, analysts said, even though India’s overall electronics market is seeing sustained demand for more premium devices.

Forgoing two-thirds of IPO proceeds

On Wednesday boAt filed a revised draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) nearly four years after its initial attempt at an IPO. In January 2022 boAt had filed a draft papers for a ₹2,000-crore offering, but halted the process citing market conditions.

The new shows boAt aims to raise ₹1,500 crore through its IPO, with ₹500 crore coming from a fresh share issue and the balance through an offer for sale by its promoters and current investors, including Warburg Pincus and boAt founders.

Of the ₹1,500 crore it is looking to raise from the revised IPO, only ₹500 crore will go to the company, will it plans to use for working capital, marketing and other expenses. The remaining ₹1,000 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) component will go to Fireside Ventures, which invested ₹6 crore in boAt in May 2018, and Qualcomm Ventures, which invested ₹50 crore in May 2022.

The company seems to be aware of the challenges involved in going premium. Of the ₹500 crore it is raising for its own business, 30% or ₹150 crore is earmarked for “brand and marketing expenses towards enhancing the awareness and visibility of our products and brand", the draft IPO document read.

‘Value tag is hard to shed’

Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market research and consultancy firm International Data Corporation (IDC) India said, “The wristwear market is facing challenges, and the audio products market is seeing nominal growth. There is always a strong market in India for value products that deliver the key parts with reliability. But the resilience of value brands is strong for essential products such as cars. In such a market, can boAt shed its value tag and start selling premium products? It will definitely be difficult. In a stagnant market, there’s little room for reshuffling product strategy and brand image without losing customers and taking a hit to revenue."

Data IDC shared with Mint showed boAt, the third-largest smartwatch maker in India after Noise and Fire-Boltt, sold 7.5 million smartwatches in 2023 and 4.1 million in 2024, as the entire market crashed 35% year-on-year. Its audio business has fared better. boAt topped the earphones industry in the past two years, selling 27.3 million units in 2023 and 28.7 million in 2024. boAt's top two audio competitors are Boult and Noise.

Companies trying to move up the value chain may have to compromise on volumes.

India clocked 12.2 million smartwatch sales in 2021. Shipments peaked at 53.4 million in 2023 before falling to 35 million in 2025. The segment is expected to see a double-digit decline this year, too. Sales of audio products, meanwhile, have grown even since the pandemic, but the pace of growth is slowing. About 50 million earbuds were sold in 2021, and the number peaked at 83.5 million in 2025. This year, too, earbuds sales are expected to grow by about 5%. Overall, the smartwatch market declined 34% year-on-year in 2024, while audio products grew only 4%.

Nirransh Jain, research analyst at brokerage firm BNP Paribas, said this is what could make things difficult for boAt. “It is tough to immediately realign the image of a brand to pursue a premium push. The market’s exponential growth has also taken a breather. This means companies trying to move up the value chain may have to compromise on volumes," he said.

The company's path to profitability, as mentioned in the draft IPO documents, involves expanding its margins by selling more expensive products, and investing in research & development (R&D) to create original designs and expand into new product categories.

R&D plans: real but vague

A senior executive, who requested anonymity since the company is in a silent period until its IPO is approved by Sebi, said it plans to invest a part of the ₹500 crore it raises in R&D. In January 2022 the company formed boAt Labs to pursue such R&D.

Over the past three fiscal years, R&D spends have remained between 1.3% and 1.7% of revenue. The company generated ₹3,097.81 crore of revenue in FY25, registering a profit of ₹61 crore after clocking steep losses in two consecutive fiscal years. However, the company has not divulged details about which areas of the business its R&D will contribute to, or exactly how much it plans to spend on it.

In most cases, the industry prioritises other investments needed at scale, leaving R&D in the back seat.

BNP’s Jain said, “For most Indian electronics companies, investments in R&D are at about 1-1.5% of their net sales. While many companies are investing at this scale, the key thing is how investments in channel distribution, portfolio expansion and working capital are balanced against investments in innovation. In most cases, the industry prioritises other investments needed at scale, leaving R&D in the back seat."

The company has also not offered a timeline for when it plans to expand into other markets. The executive cited above said the company is in active talks with distribution partners in the UAE, while its draft IPO papers mention south Asia and south-east Asia as target markets as well.

The company is looking to raise funds from public investors after raising nearly ₹1,350 crore ($162 million) in nine years from private investors such as Warburg Pincus, which is not seeking an exit through the planned IPO. boAt's promoters Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta aren’t selling their stakes either, and will retain 24.9% of Imagine Marketing’s shares each if the listing is approved.

Sharks under the lens

boAt's listing coincides with that of Lenskart, a fellow homegrown consumer brand, which is set to list on the bourses on 10 November. Peyush Bansal, Lenskart’s founder and chief executive, and boAt's Gupta are fellow judges on the popular reality show Shark Tank India. While Gupta’s IPO attempt is yet to face intense scrutiny, Lenskart’s ₹70,000 crore valuation for the listing has been questioned publicly.

When Mehta stepped down as chief executive of boAt on 30 September, Gupta emerged as the face of the brand, largely thanks to his efforts as chief marketing officer and his popularity through Shark Tank India. Gupta had stints at Citibank, KPMG and electronics group Harman before starting his entrepreneurial journey with boAt in 2014.

Mehta, who keeps a considerably lower public profile, had previously tried to start a consumer-facing technology brand with Redwood Interactive between 2007 and 2015. He also serves as executive director of the India arm of Kores, the Austrian art-supplies firm.