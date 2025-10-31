‘Value tag is hard to shed’

Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market research and consultancy firm International Data Corporation (IDC) India said, “The wristwear market is facing challenges, and the audio products market is seeing nominal growth. There is always a strong market in India for value products that deliver the key parts with reliability. But the resilience of value brands is strong for essential products such as cars. In such a market, can boAt shed its value tag and start selling premium products? It will definitely be difficult. In a stagnant market, there’s little room for reshuffling product strategy and brand image without losing customers and taking a hit to revenue."