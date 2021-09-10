Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

Premium
Photo: iStock
2 min read . 12:57 AM IST Debjyoti Roy

BoAt, one of the top sellers of ear wear and wearable categories in India, is looking at a valuation of about $1.4 billion (about 10,000 crore) for the IPO expected between March and June next year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity

NEW DELHI : Consumer electronics brand BoAt is exploring a public listing to raise funds and offer exits to some of its investors, three people familiar with the matter said.

Consumer electronics brand BoAt is exploring a public listing to raise funds and offer exits to some of its investors, three people familiar with the matter said.

BoAt, one of the top sellers of ear wear and wearable categories in India, is looking at a valuation of about $1.4 billion (about 10,000 crore) for the initial public offering (IPO) expected between March and June next year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

BoAt, one of the top sellers of ear wear and wearable categories in India, is looking at a valuation of about $1.4 billion (about 10,000 crore) for the initial public offering (IPO) expected between March and June next year, one of the three people said, requesting anonymity.

This would be a fivefold jump from the 2,000 crore valuation at which BoAt raised nearly $100 million in funding from US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus earlier this year, the person said.

The brand, owned by Mumbai-based Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd, is in initial talks with investment bankers for the IPO. “They are currently inviting pitches from the bankers for the listing process," the person said.

The second person cited above said the IPO may include a primary sale of shares and will also see the exit of some of the institutional backers. Qualcomm Ventures and Fireside Ventures have also invested in boAt. In April, BoAt received undisclosed funding from Qualcomm. An emailed query to BoAt did not elicit any response.

In February, the brand roped in Vivek Gambhir, who was till June 2020 spearheading Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, as chief executive. BoAt was founded in 2016 by Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta. The startup’s product range includes headphones, earphones, wearables, speakers and related accessories such as chargers and cables.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

BoAt plans IPO, looks at a valuation of nearly $1.4 bn

Premium

SBI Life’s growth revival a comfort, but investors must ...

Premium

The rise of India's consuming class

Premium

Is India’s capex cycle ready for a rebound?

The company claimed to have a 45.5% market share in the earwear category and 26.9% of the wearable watch category in India, citing a report by market research firm International Data Corp. in August.

Indian electronics brands typically don’t have any local manufacturing unit and rely on imports from China. However, BoAt is working to build its manufacturing facilities and a dedicated R&D department.

The company entered the personal grooming category with its Misfit sub-brand and has also launched the Immortal range of gaming headphones. It currently has some 250 employees in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company generated 700 crore in net sales in FY20, the latest available data, up from 239 crore in FY19.

Profit during the period jumped to 49.5 crore from 8.7 crore, according to VCCEdge, the data intelligence platform of VCCircle.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!