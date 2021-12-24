BOB Financial, Indian Navy launch co-branded credit cards

NEW DELHI: BOB Financial Solutions Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, and Indian Navy have launched a co-branded credit card for navy personnel. The credit card will be equipped with contactless features and will be offered on the RuPay platform.

A navy personnel up to the age of 64 years will be eligible to choose from three variants of the co-branded credit card. While the base variant will be offered as a lifetime free credit card, the other two variants will be offered at joining and annual fees, with welcome gifts and easily achievable spend-based fee reversal/waiver.

As an introductory offer, the joining fee will be waived off for applications in the first three months of launch. The top variant will offer unlimited complimentary domestic airport lounge access and reduced markup on international spends.

All three variants will offer base and accelerated reward points. Features such as personal accident insurance, 1% fuel surcharge waiver, lifetime free add-ons, EMI offers and periodic merchant offers through tie-ups done by BOB Financial as well as NPCI will also be applicable to all three variants.

Speaking on the launch, Commodore Neeraj Malhotra, Indian Navy, said, “We thank BOB Financial Solutions for incorporating all features and benefits requested, so that the personnel of Indian Navy will be able to make use of the everyday convenience and benefits that the co-branded credit card promises to deliver."

Shailendra Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, BOB Financial Solutions, said, “We are honored and pleased to partner Indian Navy. The uniquely designed credit cards will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and comfort to the personnel of Indian Navy. This partnership is also a showcase of Bank of Baroda’s commitment towards serving the Indian Armed Forces by offering different banking solutions."

