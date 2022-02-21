BOB Financial, IRCTC launch co-branded RuPay contactless credit card

Speaking on this, Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC said, "IRCTC is extremely pleased and honored to partner with BOB Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda – the third largest bank of India in presenting the new co-branded contactless credit card on RuPay platform in collaboration with NPCI. IRCTC has rich experience in offering its customers with such co-branded cards and has a tie-up with another public sector bank to offer its loyalty program to its customers. The recent collaboration with BOB Financial in launching IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card is another landmark step towards promotion of the indigenous RuPay payment platform and realizing the vision of Digital India of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. IRCTC is happy to be instrumental in the fulfillment of this vision and we look forward to the resounding success of this card amongst our customers. The value proposition on this card presents a great potential as well as opportunity to be utilized among the vast customer base of IRCTC through its e-ticketing website www.irctc.co.in and Mobile App ‘IRCTC Rail Connect."