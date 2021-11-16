BOB Financial, NPCI to launch Bank of Baroda credit cards on RuPay platform

BOB Financial Solutions, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch BoB credit cards on the RuPay platform.

Both Easy and Premier variants of BoB credit cards have been launched on the JCB International network and both cards support global acceptance. These cards come with benefits such as 5X reward points on select merchant categories, fuel surcharge waiver, pre- and post-purchase EMI offers, up to three complimentary add-on credit cards for family members and several exciting merchant offers enabled both by BFSL and NPCI, BOB Financial said in its statement.

“Holders of Easy credit cards will earn one reward point for every ₹100 spent. Using this card for grocery purchases, shopping at departmental stores, and movie tickets will earn 5X reward points (5 reward points) on every ₹100 spent," BOB Financial said.

Users of Premier credit cards will earn two reward points for every ₹100 spent, with an advantage of earning 5X reward points (10 reward points) on every ₹100 spent on travel, international and dining, according to the company.

“We are happy to partner with NPCI for launching BoB credit cards on the RuPay platform. Both Bank of Baroda and BFSL have a strong ongoing partnership with NPCI for their other products, and the addition of BoB credit cards will further strengthen this partnership. We are sure that the Easy and Premier variants will be popular with the respective customer segments, further strengthened by the offers and benefits that NPCI keeps bringing on RuPay cards," said Shailendra Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, BOB Financial Solutions Ltd.

BFSL and NPCI have utilized services from Fiserv, a core card processing platform for cards and transaction management, with a set of APIs and micro-services for seamless digital enablement.

