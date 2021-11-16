BOB Financial, NPCI to launch Bank of Baroda credit cards on RuPay platform

“We are happy to partner with NPCI for launching BoB credit cards on the RuPay platform. Both Bank of Baroda and BFSL have a strong ongoing partnership with NPCI for their other products, and the addition of BoB credit cards will further strengthen this partnership. We are sure that the Easy and Premier variants will be popular with the respective customer segments, further strengthened by the offers and benefits that NPCI keeps bringing on RuPay cards," said Shailendra Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, BOB Financial Solutions Ltd.