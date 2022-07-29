BOB Financial Solutions has announced the launch of its credit card servicing mobile app, ‘bobcard’ to help customers with a one-stop solution to manage their Bank of Baroda credit card services. BOB Financial Solutions is a non-banking financial company that is wholly owned by the Bank of Baroda, an Indian public sector bank.

The app has been designed in collaboration with IBM. It is a smart digital platform that offers a battery-saver dark-themed interface along with secured access with face ID, fingerprint lock & PIN, and a smart eye feature to ensure that card details of the customers remain private.

The mobile servicing app, bobcard will help customers manage their card usage limit, redeem reward points instantly, convert high-value transactions into smart EMIs and pay credit card bills on time. As per the press release, customers can download the app from the App Store (iOS users)/ Google Play Store (Android users), and start using it after linking it with their registered mobile number.

Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, BOB Financial, said, “The app has been built as part of our vision to be an impactful credit partner with strong tech infra. We’re already onboarding our new customers through a digital-all process. The app is now available for both iOS & Android users, and we are confident that this new tech delivery will add a lot of convenience to our customers’ day-to-day lives." Rishi Aurora, Senior Partner & FSS Sector Leader, IBM Consulting, India/ South Asia said, “The new digital platform for Bank of Baroda credit card customers leverages our deep industry expertise and is built on an open cloud-based scalable architecture with minimalistic design as its core value proposition. The ‘bobcard’ app is powered by intelligent workflows at the backend to deliver an engaging & secure user experience for the customers."