BOB Financial Solutions launches its mobile app 'bobcard'
Bank of Baroda has launched its credit card servicing mobile app in collaboration with IBM
BOB Financial Solutions has announced the launch of its credit card servicing mobile app, ‘bobcard’ to help customers with a one-stop solution to manage their Bank of Baroda credit card services. BOB Financial Solutions is a non-banking financial company that is wholly owned by the Bank of Baroda, an Indian public sector bank.