Bob Iger is back at Disney to fix his one big failure: Succession

An executive who specialized in theme parks may never have been the right person to steer Disney through a pandemic and the entertainment disruptions of the past three years. It didn’t help that Mr. Chapek’s stumbles in a political crisis provided a natural contrast to Mr. Iger’s savvy—or that the company’s stock price during his tenure was down as much as the broader market was up. In recent months, as Mr. Iger privately complained about Mr. Chapek, he publicly dismissed a possible return. Then came the brutal earnings call when Mr. Chapek reported that Disney’s streaming business last quarter lost another $1.47 billion, which is roughly the price of a week at Disney World these days.