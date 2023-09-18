Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Prosus and Naspers, Ervin Tu named interim CEO1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Prosus and Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk steps down, to be replaced by Ervin Tu as interim CEO.
Prosus and Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk steps down, to be replaced by Ervin Tu as interim CEO.
Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers said on Monday Bob van Dijk has stepped down as chief executive officer from both companies.
Van Dijk, who has led Naspers since 2014 and Prosus since 2019, has agreed to remain as a consultant until Sept. 30, 2024, the companies said in a statement.
Ervin Tu will assume the role of interim chief executive of both companies.
"The group's strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments," the global consumer internet companies said in a statement.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.