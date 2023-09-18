Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Prosus and Naspers, Ervin Tu named interim CEO

Bob van Dijk steps down as CEO of Prosus and Naspers, Ervin Tu named interim CEO

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST Reuters

Prosus and Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk steps down, to be replaced by Ervin Tu as interim CEO.

Naspers chief executive officer Bob Van Dijk.

Dutch-listed technology investor Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers said on Monday Bob van Dijk has stepped down as chief executive officer from both companies.

Van Dijk, who has led Naspers since 2014 and Prosus since 2019, has agreed to remain as a consultant until Sept. 30, 2024, the companies said in a statement.

Ervin Tu will assume the role of interim chief executive of both companies.

"The group's strategic goals remain unchanged and it is on target to deliver on its commitments," the global consumer internet companies said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.