Business News/ Companies / News/  Bobby Pawar steps down from chairman and CCO post at Havas India

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:10 AM IST Varuni Khosla

  • Havas Worldwide will now be headed by Anupama Ramaswamy who joined the company as chief creative officer last year

Bobby Pawar has been in the advertising industry for three decades.

New Delhi: Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer of advertising agency Havas India, has stepped down from his role and will move away from the advertising industry.

Pawar has had nearly a five-year stint with the company and has been in the industry for three decades. He will complete his tenure in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Havas Worldwide will be headed by Anupama (Anu) Ramaswamy who joined the company as chief creative officer last year. Along with Tarun Jha, who is the chief executive and Anirban Mozumdar, its chief strategy officer, who will oversee all the three of its offices.

Pawar's earlier role was the chief creative officer of JWT and he also spent four and a half years as the chief creative officer at DDB Mudra Group. He said he looked back at his time at the agency with pride and that he was excited about the concept of 'Havas Village', which brings together people from across all disciplines and lets them work side-by-side.

This, he said, gave him and Rana Barua, the group's CEO, the freedom to build and run the agency from the ground up, like entrepreneurs. Under the two, he said Havas India underwent a transformation and saw growth over the last five years giving the agency the opportunity to build a digital-first ecosystem. “Writing will be a big part of whatever I dive into next. I am nothing if not a storyteller, a craftsman who chisels prose with a pen," Pawar said in a statement.

He added that he was grateful to French businessman Yannick Bollore, who is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of Havas, for his faith in them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 11:10 AM IST
