BOC Aviation partners with IndiGo for Four Airbus A320NEO Aircraft
Singapore-based aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation and IndiGo have signed a deal for four Airbus A320NEO aircraft, supporting IndiGo's expansion plans.
Singapore-based aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation and Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo have announced a new partnership for four Airbus A320NEO aircraft. This agreement strengthens their existing collaboration and supports IndiGo's plans for further expansion.
