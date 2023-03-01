With a market valuation of ₹212 Cr, Bodhi Tree Multimedia is a small-cap company with operations in the media industry. The organisation, which is one of India's top producers of entertainment content, has informed the stock exchanges that its highly awaited web series, "Class," which is currently streaming on Netflix, has achieved international success and got featured in Global Top 10 on Netflix. The series, which has a remarkable ensemble of newbies, has swiftly gained popularity among viewers. Moreover, "Class" is Netflix's first adaptation of a foreign language film into the Indian language.

Since its debut on February 3rd, the show has consistently been among India's most popular television programmes. The Netflix global top 10 programme list for the week of February 6–February 12 in 2023 includes Class. During that week, it was seen for 99,10,000 hours worldwide. The programme has gotten raving reviews from the most respected journals throughout the world, including "deadline." In more than 13 countries, the programme has been one of the top 10 trends.

"The vision of the show was always to be make it on par with the best global products," said Mautik Tolia, director of Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd, "and we are vindicated by the tremendous response world over. The show has generated a lot of enquiries & curiosity from global players on our next slate of shows. The success also shows that Indian originating shows can find an audience world over and its now the onus on content production companies like ourselves to be the flagbearers of this by consistently creating world class cutting edge shows," he further added.

With the success of an edgey series like "Class" on Netflix, Bodhitree has proven its dedication to making high-quality content that connects with viewers. “We are committed to discovering and supporting new talent and are dedicated to bringing fresh and exciting stories to the screen," said Bodhitree Multimedia in a stock exchange filing.

The company is renowned for being one of the most interesting and dynamic film production companies in the business and for operating as a launchpad for up-and-coming talent. 'Class' stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rach, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati, and Zeyn Shaw in the lead and is directed by Ashim Ahluwalia.

The multimedia production organization Bodhitree Multimedia Ltd. focuses on producing digital content for a number of different customers. TV - Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GECs), Digital Platforms (OTT), and Regional Shows in multiple languages are the company's three main business categories. Since its establishment, it has established an impressive portfolio of more than 30 shows for the majority of the major broadcasters and OTT platforms. It collaborates with more than 10 broadcasters and OTT platforms and has created more than 1500 hours of content for television and OTT platforms.

The shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia closed today on the NSE at ₹171.00 apiece level, up by 2.61% from the previous close of ₹166.65. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹192.25 on (20-Feb-2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹136.10 on (15-Feb-2023). The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past year of 485.42%, and YTD, it has appreciated by 40.16% so far in 2023. The stock has returned 327.50% over the past six months and has climbed by 2.64% over the past month.