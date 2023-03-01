Bodhi Tree Multimedia offering CLASS features in Global Top 10 on Netflix
With a market valuation of ₹212 Cr, Bodhi Tree Multimedia is a small-cap company with operations in the media industry. The organisation, which is one of India's top producers of entertainment content, has informed the stock exchanges that its highly awaited web series, "Class," which is currently streaming on Netflix, has achieved international success and got featured in Global Top 10 on Netflix. The series, which has a remarkable ensemble of newbies, has swiftly gained popularity among viewers. Moreover, "Class" is Netflix's first adaptation of a foreign language film into the Indian language.
