Bodhi Tree Systems to invest $180 million for majority stake in south Indian food chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan

Bodhi Tree Systems, an investment platform backed by James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and media executive Uday Shankar, will invest $180 million to acquire a majority stake in South Indian food chain Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B).

The investment is expected to support the restaurant chain's next phase of growth as it seeks to expand its footprint across India and strengthen its presence in international markets.

The partnership will help A2B consolidate its position in the food and restaurant industry while building on its established presence in South Indian cuisine, packaged sweets and savouries.

A2B operates 160 outlets in India A2B has a significant presence in the South Indian casual dining segment, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The company currently operates around 160 outlets across India and more than 30 international outlets.

It has expanded its overseas operations to Singapore, the United States, Australia, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

The restaurant chain employs more than 15,000 people and has built its business around South Indian vegetarian cuisine, along with a range of packaged traditional sweets and savoury products.

The proposed investment is expected to provide the company with financial and strategic support to accelerate its expansion plans and strengthen its operating capabilities.

Uday Shankar to chair A2B's new board As part of the proposed partnership, Uday Shankar will take over as chairperson of A2B's new board.

The appointment is expected to bring strategic leadership and investment expertise to the restaurant business as it prepares for its next stage of expansion.

In a statement issued, James Murdoch and Uday Shankar said, “A2B has earned the trust of millions of families through its consistent and reliable quality.”

They added, “We are grateful to the co-founders, K.T. Srinivasa Raja and K.T. Venkatesan, for this opportunity to partner with them to build a differentiated, professionally managed Indian food company, one that sets new standards for the sector. While A2B is a formidable brand in India, we are equally impressed by the scale and reach of its operations in Singapore, the United States, Australia, Malaysia, and the UK. We look forward to working with the team to take its authentic cuisine to a far broader global audience.”

Commenting on the partnership, A2B co-founder K.T. Srinivasa Raja said, “What began as a sweet shop started by my brother and me 50 years ago is now part of daily life for millions of e families, and we are proud of every one of our people who made that possible.”

He added, “We are excited to begin this next chapter with Bodhi Tree. The plan we have built together will make A2B a company fit for the public markets, so that our customers, employees and investors can share in its future.”

Bodhi Tree Systems focuses on investments in media, consumer technology, education and healthcare across emerging markets, particularly India and Southeast Asia.

The investment in A2B marks its entry into a major food and restaurant business, broadening its portfolio beyond its existing investments in media and education.

Bodhi Tree's earlier investments in Viacom18 and Allen Before its proposed investment in A2B, Bodhi Tree Systems had made significant investments in India's media and education sectors.

These included an investment of around ₹13,500 crore in Viacom18 and $600 million in Allen Career Institute.

The platform's investment strategy has focused on identifying businesses with growth potential in large and expanding consumer markets.

Its latest deal with A2B reflects an expansion of this strategy into the food services and restaurant sector, where established brands have opportunities to scale through wider geographical reach and stronger operating capabilities.

A2B looks to strengthen national and global presence The proposed majority stake acquisition comes at a time when organised food services businesses are seeking to expand through established regional brands and growing consumer demand.

For A2B, the partnership with Bodhi Tree Systems could provide an opportunity to strengthen its position beyond its traditional South Indian markets and accelerate its expansion in other parts of the country.

Its existing international presence also provides a platform for further growth in overseas markets.