Boeing 737 Max 10 certification gets boost as FAA says 'software glitch not a safety issue' | 4 key things to know

Boeing’s 737 Max 10 certification gets a boost after a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) panel determined that a software glitch affecting certain 737 Max flight computers does not pose a safety risk.
The FAA’s Corrective Action Review Board made the determination on Friday after examining the issue, which could occur when pilots abort a landing attempt.
Following the report, Boeing shares rose 1.6% to $195.40 as of 2:47 p.m. New York time.
Quick answers to key questions
The FAA determined that the software glitch affecting certain 737 Max flight computers is not a safety concern, allowing for Boeing's certification efforts for the Max 10 to continue.
The software glitch had the potential to delay the certification of the Boeing 737 Max 10, but the FAA's conclusion removed a major regulatory hurdle, essential for Boeing's financial recovery.
During a go-around, the software glitch can increase the pilot's workload as the autopilot shifts to a simpler level of automation for pitch control, although pilots retain full control of the aircraft.
Boeing will issue a bulletin to airlines explaining how crews should respond if the software malfunction occurs and will continue working with the FAA on further software updates.
No, major airlines like Southwest, United, American, and Alaska have confirmed they do not operate aircraft with the affected software version, alleviating immediate concerns.
The FAA said in its statement that the glitch is “not a safety concern” because pilots retain full control of the aircraft and the information displayed to the flight crew is clear and unambiguous.
The issue can arise during a go-around, when a pilot decides to abandon a landing and climb again. In such a situation, the autopilot shifts to a simpler level of automation for pitch control. However, it significantly increases the workload for pilots compared with the aircraft’s standard mode.
The FAA will consider further actions as needed, it added.
Boeing will issue a bulletin to airlines explaining how crews should respond if the malfunction occurs.
“The agency will also issue a special airworthiness information bulletin to US carriers and foreign regulators to ensure they’re aware of Boeing’s bulletin," the official said.
“We will continue to follow the lead of the FAA as our engineers work on the next software update,” Boeing said in a statement following the FAA’s determination.
GE Aerospace, which supplies the software, said it supports the FAA’s decision and will continue working with Boeing on the update.
The FAA’s decision removes a potential regulatory hurdle for Boeing’s 737 Max 10, the largest version of the Max family. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford had said earlier this week that certification of the aircraft would be delayed until the agency determined whether the software problem posed a safety risk.
The smaller 737 Max 7 was certified in August with the affected software.
The Max 10 is already years behind schedule and is important to Boeing’s efforts to generate cash and strengthen its balance sheet. Orders for the aircraft currently exceed 1,500.
Boeing customers Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Air have separately said they do not operate aircraft with the affected software version.
United has also said it is not accepting deliveries of new aircraft equipped with the glitch, while Southwest said recent and upcoming Max 8 deliveries would not have the malfunctioning software.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.