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Boeing 737 Max 10 certification gets boost as FAA says 'software glitch not a safety issue' | 4 key things to know

Sanchari Ghosh
Published3 Oct 2026, 06:50 AM IST
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FAA Clears Boeing 737 Max 10 Certification Boost Despite Software Glitch
FAA Clears Boeing 737 Max 10 Certification Boost Despite Software Glitch(REUTERS)
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Boeing’s 737 Max 10 certification gets a boost after a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) panel determined that a software glitch affecting certain 737 Max flight computers does not pose a safety risk.

The FAA’s Corrective Action Review Board made the determination on Friday after examining the issue, which could occur when pilots abort a landing attempt.

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Following the report, Boeing shares rose 1.6% to $195.40 as of 2:47 p.m. New York time.

Why did the FAA clear the software issue?

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AI powered insights from this story

1
What was the FAA's conclusion about the Boeing 737 Max 10 software glitch?

The FAA determined that the software glitch affecting certain 737 Max flight computers is not a safety concern, allowing for Boeing's certification efforts for the Max 10 to continue.

2
Why is the software glitch significant for the Boeing 737 Max 10's certification?

The software glitch had the potential to delay the certification of the Boeing 737 Max 10, but the FAA's conclusion removed a major regulatory hurdle, essential for Boeing's financial recovery.

3
How does the software glitch affect pilots during a landing attempt?

During a go-around, the software glitch can increase the pilot's workload as the autopilot shifts to a simpler level of automation for pitch control, although pilots retain full control of the aircraft.

4
What actions will Boeing take in response to the FAA's findings on the software issue?

Boeing will issue a bulletin to airlines explaining how crews should respond if the software malfunction occurs and will continue working with the FAA on further software updates.

5
Should airlines be concerned about operating the affected 737 Max aircraft?

No, major airlines like Southwest, United, American, and Alaska have confirmed they do not operate aircraft with the affected software version, alleviating immediate concerns.

The FAA said in its statement that the glitch is “not a safety concern” because pilots retain full control of the aircraft and the information displayed to the flight crew is clear and unambiguous.

The issue can arise during a go-around, when a pilot decides to abandon a landing and climb again. In such a situation, the autopilot shifts to a simpler level of automation for pitch control. However, it significantly increases the workload for pilots compared with the aircraft’s standard mode.

The FAA will consider further actions as needed, it added.

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What happens next?

Boeing will issue a bulletin to airlines explaining how crews should respond if the malfunction occurs.

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“The agency will also issue a special airworthiness information bulletin to US carriers and foreign regulators to ensure they’re aware of Boeing’s bulletin," the official said.

“We will continue to follow the lead of the FAA as our engineers work on the next software update,” Boeing said in a statement following the FAA’s determination.

GE Aerospace, which supplies the software, said it supports the FAA’s decision and will continue working with Boeing on the update.

Why does this matter for the 737 Max 10?

The FAA’s decision removes a potential regulatory hurdle for Boeing’s 737 Max 10, the largest version of the Max family. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford had said earlier this week that certification of the aircraft would be delayed until the agency determined whether the software problem posed a safety risk.

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The smaller 737 Max 7 was certified in August with the affected software.

The Max 10 is already years behind schedule and is important to Boeing’s efforts to generate cash and strengthen its balance sheet. Orders for the aircraft currently exceed 1,500.

Are airlines flying aircraft with the glitch?

Boeing customers Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Air have separately said they do not operate aircraft with the affected software version.

United has also said it is not accepting deliveries of new aircraft equipped with the glitch, while Southwest said recent and upcoming Max 8 deliveries would not have the malfunctioning software.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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