Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft window blowout incident on Alaska Airlines a new setback for company. Top 10 Updates
Boeing has encountered manufacturing challenges in recent years, including previous issues with drilling holes and inspections related to the rudder control system. This recent incident comes as Boeing is working to rebuild confidence in the 737 Max, a crucial source of cash.
A Boeing Co. 737 Max jet operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a window and a portion of the plane’s fuselage blew out shortly after take-off. Following the incident, Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft.