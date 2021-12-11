Boeing 737 Max event probed in India after mid-air emergency

While the plane landed safely and nobody was injured, the incident is sensitive as it involved an aircraft model that only recently returned to the skies in India after a lengthy global grounding in the wake of two fatal crashes that were primarily blamed on faulty software. India can’t “prejudge" whether the incident merits any action on the fleet, and has asked Boeing and enginemaker CFM International Inc. for more information, Arun Kumar, director general of India’s aviation regulator, said in a text message.