Boeing 737 Max faces the ultimate test of flyer fears

The Max’s catastrophic failures were attributed to Boeing’s shortcomings and US regulators’ deference to the industry they govern. “That’s what caused the Max to get off the factory line with a whole lot of problems," said Jerry Elmas, a sales executive in Austin, Texas, who plans to “wait a couple of years" before flying on a Max, even if it means adding a connection to one of his trips. “I’m a business person," he said. “If I kill my customers, they don’t come back."