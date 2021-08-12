Boeing 737 Max set to return to Indian skies

Clearance in India will be a coup for Boeing, ending the plane’s more than two-year grounding in a country where Airbus SE’s A320-family of aircraft dominate the skies. It would leave China as the last major hurdle for Boeing, given almost all other major aviation markets have allowed the jet to fly again following extensive fixes. Beijing moved first to ground the Max in 2019 after two deadly crashes, triggering a cascade of orders from aviation authorities around the world. Boeing conducted a test flight for regulators in China on Wednesday, the first sign of a potential thawing.

