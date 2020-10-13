The rise and fall of the world’s most iconic aircraft, in four charts

In modern civil aviation, no airplane has meant as much as the Boeing 747—a wide-bodied, four-engine plane that first flew in 1969 and could ferry about 400-600 passengers over long distances. The 747 was born out of a business imperative to fly more passengers over longer distances without stopping. Its relevance declined when relatively smaller, but more fuel-efficient planes that followed it began doing the same. Large, four-engine commercial planes such as Boeing 747, and its newer and more elaborate rival Airbus A380, were on their way out. The pandemic has only hastened their demise.