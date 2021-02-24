Boeing 777’s midair malfunction puts focus on engine cover

Four minutes into the Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight from Denver on Saturday, pilots and passengers heard a loud bang, and the plane’s right engine began vibrating, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary analysis of the cockpit’s voice recorder. Within 20 minutes, the plane had landed on the runway back at Denver International Airport, with no injuries to anyone on the ground or aboard the plane.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in