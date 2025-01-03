Boeing adds more surprise quality checks in its factories
SummaryThe jet manufacturer outlines more than a dozen steps it has taken in recent months to address concerns about production issues.
Boeing is conducting more surprise inspections at its factories as part of a broader plan to prevent manufacturing snafus like the one that led to a jet-panel blowout on an Alaska Air flight a year ago.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more