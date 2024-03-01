Boeing agrees to $51 million settlement for US export violations, including in China
Boeing said there were additional unauthorized downloads of technical data at facilities in 18 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Morocco, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Taiwan, Ukraine and the UK from 2013 to 2018.
Boeing said on Thursday it had reached a $51 million settlement with the U.S. State Department for numerous export violations including Chinese employees in China improperly downloading documents related to U.S. Defense Department programs.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message