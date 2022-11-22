Boeing aims sustainable aviation fuel for all its aircraft in chase for net zero

The firm is also considering solutions where fuel properties in a high-blend green fuel can compensate for the blend limit in an aircraft. According to Faucett, regulatory authorities may also look at the fuel properties and improve upon it to allow a fuel for 100% SAF certification without having to modify anything in the aircraft. “Regulatory bodies will have the final say on whether there is a need for technical fix or not." However, SAF is still a new concept among Indian airlines. So far, there have been a handful of demonstration flights on blended fuel for lower carbon emissions. In 2018, SpiceJet operated the first such flight which operated on a blend of 75% aviation turbine fuel and 25% biojet fuel made from jatropha plant.