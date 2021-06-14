Boeing and Airbus meet new competition: their own used planes

Boeing has a big worry when it comes to the 787 Dreamliner, which has recently suffered from production problems. Only two were delivered in May, the company said last week, which means that around 100 remain in stockpile. As it turns out, the 787 has also lost more than 30% of its secondhand value despite being a state-of-the-art, leaner wide-body plane. Its main competitor, the Airbus A350, is only down 15%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}