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Boeing averts strike as engineers ratify deal: 32% pay hike over 4 years, 10% immediate raise | What the contract offers

Sanchari Ghosh
Published2 Oct 2026, 07:43 AM IST
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Boeing Averts Labour Disruption as Engineers Ratify New Contract Amid Aircraft Delays
Boeing Averts Labour Disruption as Engineers Ratify New Contract Amid Aircraft Delays
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Boeing Co. has averted another costly labour disruption after its unionised white-collar workers ratified a new contract, removing one immediate hurdle for the planemaker as it works toward the certification and delivery of several delayed aircraft.

A majority of members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA), which represents Boeing engineers, scientists, technicians and pilots, voted to accept the negotiated proposal, the union said.

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The professional unit, representing some 13,000 engineers and scientists, voted "yes" by 67.6%. The tech unit, which has more than 4,000 analysts and technicians, voted by 53.5% in support, an AFP report said

What does the contract offer?

  • As per the new contract, SPEEA-represented workers will see an average pay increase of 32% over four years, up about 5% from the rejected offer, in addition to an immediate 10% pay raise, as per Bloomberg.
  • The proposal also adds a requirement that Boeing leadership provide semiannual reports to union leaders on workforce trends.

"We secured many victories that some people thought were completely out of reach when this negotiation cycle started," the SPEEA negotiation team told AFP.

"All of these gains would not have been possible without your individual actions and our collective strength."

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Workers had overwhelmingly rejected an earlier version of Boeing’s offer in August.

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The ratification gave a boost to Boeing shares, which jumped 3.4% Thursday after the results were announced.

A strike would have marked Boeing’s third major labour disruption in three years. In 2024, a Seattle-area machinists’ strike halted production of the 737, 767 and 777 for more than 50 days. Last year, a strike by machinists in St. Louis disrupted military aircraft production. SPEEA members last went on strike in 2000.

Why is the timing of the deal crucial?

The agreement comes at a critical time for Boeing, with Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg warning last month that a strike could have effectively stalled certification of the delayed 777-9 and significantly hampered production capacity for the 737 family.

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Ortberg said that testing for the 777-9 “may” slip into 2027 anyway, though the company still expect some deliveries of the widebody jet next year.

Boeing is also in the final stages of bringing its recently-approved 737 Max 7 and yet-to-be-certified Max 10 narrowbody aircraft to market, the latter of which the US Federal Aviation Administration said would be delayed as it investigates a new software issue. Together with the 777-9, these jets are critical for Boeing to generate cash, repair its balance sheet and pare down debt.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and AFP)

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

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