‘Boeing can fuel IndiGo’s aspirations’3 min read 20 Jun 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Long-haul all-economy wide-body plane ops are possible for 5-8 hour flights; ultra long-haul flights have logistical issues and other complexities
PARIS : After India’s largest airline IndiGo placed a record order for 500 narrow-body aircraft with French aerospace giant Airbus, competition for wide-body planes has opened up with American aircraft manufacturer Boeing looking to tap the opportunity in the long-haul segment.
