Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun, other senior executives to step down after series of high-profile safety incidents
This decision comes amidst escalating challenges for the company, highlighted by an incident where an unused door blew out of a Boeing 737 Max shortly after take-off, prompting renewed scrutiny of Boeing's safety and quality control protocols.
Boeing has announced that its chief executive, Dave Calhoun, will depart from the company by the year's end. Simultaneously, the head of its commercial airlines division will retire immediately, and the chairman will not seek re-election.