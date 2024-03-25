This decision comes amidst escalating challenges for the company, highlighted by an incident where an unused door blew out of a Boeing 737 Max shortly after take-off, prompting renewed scrutiny of Boeing's safety and quality control protocols.

Boeing has announced that its chief executive, Dave Calhoun, will depart from the company by the year's end. Simultaneously, the head of its commercial airlines division will retire immediately, and the chairman will not seek re-election.

Dave Calhoun assumed the role of chief executive in early 2020 following the ousting of his predecessor, Dennis Muilenburg, in the wake of a significant scandal. This scandal unfolded when two new 737 Max aircraft were involved in nearly identical accidents within five months, resulting in the tragic loss of 346 passengers and crew.

Upon taking office, Calhoun pledged to enhance Boeing's safety culture and restore trust in the company.

Nevertheless, in January of this year, a decommissioned emergency exit door was forcefully dislodged from a recently manufactured Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max shortly after departing from Portland International Airport.

According to an initial assessment by the US National Transportation Safety Board, four bolts intended to fasten the door securely to the aircraft were found to be absent.

Reportedly, Boeing is under scrutiny for potential criminal charges regarding the incident and is also facing lawsuits from passengers who were on board the plane.

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company," Calhoun was quoted as saying by BBC.

In a communication to the staff, he characterized the Alaska Airlines incident as a pivotal moment for Boeing, emphasizing the necessity for the company to react with humility and utmost transparency.

He expressed that his decision to assume the role of chief executive stemmed from the unparalleled challenges the company was confronting at that juncture.

