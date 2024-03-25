Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun steps down, says 'board has been prepared' -- Read full text here
I have been considering for some time, in discussion with our board of directors, the right time for a CEO transition at Boeing. I want to share with you that I have decided this will be my last year as CEO of our great company, and I have notified the board of that decision, said Boeing CEO.
Boeing, on Monday, declared that its CEO, Dave Calhoun, will step down from his position by the end of the year. Additionally, the head of its commercial airlines division will retire with immediate effect, while the chairman has decided not to pursue re-election.