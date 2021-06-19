Boeing Co's largest 737 MAX aircraft takes off on maiden flight

The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, considered a more fuel-efficient plane than its predecessors, was grounded by the Indian aviation regulator The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on 13 March, 2019, after regulators worldwide did the same following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX near Addis Ababa on 10 March that killed 157 people, including four Indians.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}