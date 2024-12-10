Boeing has laid off hundreds of workers in Washington state and California as part of its previously announced plan to cut its workforce by approximately 17,000 jobs, as per Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nearly 400 employees in Washington and over 500 in California were affected by this latest round of layoffs, according to reports on Monday. The aerospace giant had earlier stated it would trim its workforce by 10% in the coming months to address ongoing financial and operational challenges.