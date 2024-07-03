Companies
Boeing Max deliveries are going to taper off. What about Akasa and AI Express?
Anu Sharma , Mihir Mishra 5 min read 03 Jul 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Summary
- While Air India Express may receive 27 more aircraft this year and has given no outlook for next year, Akasa Air is inducting fewer than the planned 12-14 aircraft per year. With Jet Airways and GoFirst bankrupt, and SpiceJet and IndiGo grounding planes, airfares may rise in 2025
New Delhi: For India's airlines chasing bigger fleets to cash in on booming air traffic, the struggle is real.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less